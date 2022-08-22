She’s Wondering If It’s Worth Saving Her Relationship After Her Boyfriend Went On A Bachelor Trip And Another Girl Ended Up Dancing For Him

A 25-year-old girl has been dating her boyfriend, who is the same age as her, for the past 4 years.

She and her boyfriend have always enjoyed reading relationship quandaries shared by people on the internet, and they have always promised one another that they would not end up in a situation that could damage their relationship…yet they have.

Despite never wanting to end up like all of those internet strangers in predicaments, they’re exactly the people they have got a kick out of reading about.

Not too long ago, her boyfriend went on a bachelor trip, and she made sure to sit down with him before his departure to talk about boundaries.

She obviously wasn’t invited on this guy trip, and she made it clear to her boyfriend that she really wouldn’t be happy if he went to a club, but if it came down to all the guys going and he being left behind alone, she would make an exception for letting him go.

Sure enough, her boyfriend texted her on the bachelor trip to let her know that all of his friends insisted on going to a club, and he asked her for permission to go too.

She agreed, but not before reminding him that if any girl at the club danced for him that night, she would really not be alright with that happening.

“He assured me he wouldn’t and said he would just pay for drinks and be there for the others,” she explained.

“After a couple of hours (and texting back and forth during this time), he told me they’re done at the club, and when I asked how it went he said it was weird.”

