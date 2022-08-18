This Brunette Got In Her Fiancé’s Car And Found Hair Ties With Blonde Hair In Them And They Don’t Belong To Her

A 28-year-old woman got engaged to her 30-year-old fiancé a year ago, and she’s been dating him for 5 years total.

About 5 months ago, she moved in with him, and before she even did that, she saw a lot of her fiancé.

If she looks back on their relationship, she has to say that they get along well, and they have a lot of friends as well as their own interests too.

But one thing that she has realized recently is that her fiancé just is not as “present” every time they do spend time with one another.

Her fiancé frequently forgets what she says, he forgets very important dates, he forgets plans that she makes…and the list goes on.

Additionally, their personal life hasn’t been so hot, and that’s not the norm for the two of them.

She did sit down and have a conversation with her fiancé about that 2 weeks ago, and things did change, but she’s wondering why things got like that, to begin with.

Now, 2 days ago she was in her fiancé’s car and they were headed home when she noticed something alarming.

“We are driving home from a sports event and I rest my hand on the passenger’s door handle where the armrest is at,” she explained.

