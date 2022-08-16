This Interior Designer Shared Some Genius DIY Classroom Decor Ideas For Teachers On A Budget

Everyone knows teachers are not properly compensated for their extremely important job– educating our next generation of adults.

But, on top of that, non-teachers might not know that educators are even expected to shell out their own hard-earned cash for things like classroom supplies and decor.

In fact, according to Savings.com, the average teacher will spend about five hundred and sixty dollars on their classrooms this year.

Moreover, twenty-five percent of educators reported they would need to spend over seven hundred and fifty dollars.

So, if you are a teacher who is looking to save some dough this school year, skip stores like Target, Walmart, and even Amazon.

Instead, you can spice up your space on an extremely low budget using some crafty classroom DIY techniques shared by interior designer Emily Shaw.

Emily recently started a new series on TikTok detailing sustainable and cost-effective projects that nearly any teacher can accomplish.

So, grab a pencil, because you will not want to miss these notes.

TikTok; pictured above is Emily in one of her videos

