This Teen Has Been Bullied For Being Fat, And After She Showed Up At Her Best Friend’s Birthday Party Skinnier Than Her, Her Best Friend Was So Upset

A 16-year-old girl has a best friend the same age as her named Sara, and they have been close for the last 14 years.

She and Sara spent their childhoods together, and they went to the same schools and had the same classes too.

“Sara was always popular; she was always every boy’s crush. Every boy would tell her how beautiful her body was,” she explained.

“Anyways, they were right, though; she has the perfect amount of curves but is still overall skinny. I, on the other hand, was never really popular. In fact, I got bullied so much that I had to change schools last year.”

“I was bullied for being the “fat friend.” Sara knew that but still went on to say stuff like, “I am so fat nobody wants me” next to me.”

Sara also disclosed to her that she had an eating disorder, and Sara made that an enormous part of her personality. I was something Sara was proud of and talked about constantly in front of her.

Not long after she switched to a new school and stopped going to the same school as Sara, she lost a ton of weight.

She went from being 198 pounds to 110 pounds, and Sara is 143 pounds and the same exact height as her.

“I am not proud about the way that I lost the weight, but it is what it is,” she said. “It took me a few months to lose that much weight.”

