TikTok Influencer Opens Up About Parenting Struggles And Asks For Advice After Her Four-Year-Old Daughter Was Bullied

Influencer Kat Kamalani of Hawaii has amassed a large following on TikTok and Instagram for discussing everything from her love life and pregnancy experience to her self-love and health journey.

But just a few days ago, Kat also showed a much more transparent side of herself and asked the parents of TikTok for advice.

She and her husband, Keloni, are currently raising their two children together. But, Kat recently witnessed her daughter– who is four years old– suffer her first real bullying experience. And it broke her heart.

“If you are a parent and have kids, I need your help. Why is parenting so hard?” Kat began her TikTok video through tears.

Then, she described how, while her daughter was playing with some of the neighborhood girls, she was excluded.

“I thought she got along great with [them]. Well, I looked out the window, and I saw a couple of the girls putting their hands out like they did not want to play with her,” Kat recalled.

So, the mom walked outside to see what was going on, and her worst fears were confirmed– the neighborhood girls were telling Kat’s daughter she was not allowed to play with them.

At that moment, her daughter was understandably devastated and even broke down in tears.

