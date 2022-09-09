Her Boyfriend Has Admitted To Her Multiple Times That He Doesn’t Really Find Her Attractive

A 29-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for a year now. Before they began dating, she was involved in a few serious relationships, but he never was.

4 months ago, she was on her boyfriend’s laptop, and she saw that he had googled “why do I find my partner unattractive?”

She was completely taken aback, seeing that in his search history, and her boyfriend hadn’t told her that he thought she wasn’t attractive.

She thinks she’s probably a 7 out of 10 if she has to rank herself. She is not overweight, she has a nice body, and she has a face that’s pretty symmetrical and not full of acne.

On top of that, her boyfriend is physical with her, so she never had a reason to doubt his attraction to her until she saw those words staring back on the screen.

“We talked about it, and he explained that he always compared me to other women he saw,” she said.

“Mostly, I would come out on top – however, not always. And these incidents scared him. I told him that it was completely fine to find others attractive and we kind of patched our relationship up.”

“On Sunday, he told me that he had the same problem again. That he saw a woman that was more attractive than me. This put him in a crisis again.”

“He told me that he can sometimes only see my unattractive traits. Like little lines around my eyes, unbrushed hair, or a bloated belly after eating.”

