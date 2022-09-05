Her Boyfriend Loves Her Kids, But It’s Really Bothering Her That He Has No Interest In Being A Dad To Them

A 35-year-old woman has been in a relationship with a truly wonderful 44-year-old man for a bit more than 2 years now.

They each have children from their previous marriages; he has 2 older children who are 16 and 21, and she has 3 children who are 3, 7, and 9.

“We have great chemistry; he’s great with my young kids and has a strong connection with his older kids,” she explained.

“We all laugh A LOT. He and I have had some deep and meaningful conversations that have helped us both grow and understand each other (our marriages weren’t great, and we have quite a bit of trauma left from them)….”

Although their relationship is going well, there are a handful of topics that they do not see eye to eye on at all.

The first thing they don’t align on is being married. While she isn’t opposed to being married again, her boyfriend has no desire to ever tie the knot for a second time.

The second thing they don’t agree on is living with one another. She does want to be able to live with her boyfriend sometime in the future, but he wants to keep on living by himself.

The third thing that’s become an enormous issue for her is that her boyfriend loves her children, though he has zero interest in being a dad to them, and those are the exact words her boyfriend has expressed.

“We have talked about this a few times, and it doesn’t seem like he’s afraid of history repeating itself (again, we have a great relationship and show the kids how to respect one another and be kind and patient versus what both of our kids have seen in the past), but he doesn’t want the responsibility,” she said.

