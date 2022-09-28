Her Boyfriend Vanished After She Told Him That She Was Pregnant, So Her Best Friend Stepped In, But Now Her Boyfriend Says He’s Ready To Be A Dad

A 27-year-old woman was dating her 34-year-old boyfriend named Mike up until she told him that she was pregnant.

As soon as she shared this news with Mike, he walked right out of her life and vanished completely.

She then told her best friend Lisa that Mike walked away, and Lisa said that she would do anything she needed to help her with the baby.

Lisa said she was happy to go to doctor appointments and parenting classes with her, and Lisa also pitched in to help her with getting a nursery ready.

“She has always been such a great friend, and while I could have just as easily had a relative help, I realized that I had more than platonic feelings for her,” she explained.

“We discussed it, and we decided we wanted to try a relationship, and she wants to help raise our child as a mother.”

Around 7 or so months into her pregnancy, Mike magically reappeared, insisting that he was ready to be a dad and that Lisa could get lost since he was ready to step into a parenting role.

She let Mike know that Lisa was not going to just go away and that she was planning on raising this baby with Lisa, not him.

The day after she informed Mike that he had already made his bed, so he had to lay in it, he arrived at her work and announced in front of all of her coworkers that she cheated on him and was planning on keeping his child out of his life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.