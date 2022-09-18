Her Boyfriend’s Sister Ruined Her Bridesmaid Dress, So She Flipped Out On Her And Now Her Boyfriend’s Family Is Berating Her For How She Handled Things

A 26-year-old girl and her 27-year-old boyfriend named Mike have been dating for the last 4 years, and 2 years ago, they moved in together.

6 years ago, Mike tragically lost his dad in a car accident, and it was incredibly difficult on Mike and the rest of his family.

Mike and his mom took their grief and began working out like crazy, while Mike’s 26-year-old sister Kate went the opposite way and dealt with her grief through food.

“Before you think I’m being rude, his sister is way over 400lbs,” she explained. “She has health issues and trouble walking “long” periods. When we try to help her, she tells us we are exaggerating and trying to project our own insecurities onto her.”

“I’ve always been on the thinner side, wearing xs/s clothing. I work out, eat healthy, but of course, have plenty of cheat days. I would also like to mention Mike’s mom will sometimes borrow my sweatshirts.”

“And one day, when I came home from work (a month ago), Kate was in our room with a pile of ripped clothes next to her. She said since I’m letting her mom borrow clothes, I had to do the same for her.”

The thing is, though, Mike’s mom will only borrow some of her sweatshirts, and that’s it. She was so hurt that Kate entered her house without asking and destroyed her clothes while she was out.

Kate insisted her clothes were bad quality anyway, and she was not the reason why they had all gotten ripped.

She informed Kate that she was not permitted to come into her house without asking, and it also was not ok for her to borrow her clothes.

