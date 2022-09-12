Her In-Laws Always Make Fun Of Her Food, So After They Asked To Try Some, She Shut Them Down

This thirty-five-year-old woman recently invited her in-laws over for dinner, and, before the meal, she suggested they try out a new dish.

She is from the middle east and absolutely loves a meal known as roasted lamb neck. And apparently, the dish is quite similar to ox tail.

After she told her in-laws about the recipe, though, they were pretty disgusted. In fact, they even said, “No, we’re not savages.”

“Then, they suggested they cook their own dinner since they were afraid I would cook something ‘freaky,'” she recalled.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time her in-laws, and specifically her mother-in-law, have made pretty offensive comments about her food. Once, her mother-in-law even called her bag of broad beans “chicken food”– which, again, really pissed her off.

Thankfully, her husband does always stick up for her against his parents. But, apparently, his mother is quite manipulative and begins to cry, shiver, and claim to have no idea what he is talking about every single time.

“Then, in the end, she blames me for turning her son against her,” she explained.

It is honestly a pretty toxic cycle. But, she did not want her husband to cut off his parents completely since she knew they were important to him. So, she has tried to look past the conflict in the past.

In turn, after her mother-in-law called the roasted lamb neck “freaky” this time, she just decided to let it go again and enjoy more of the meal for herself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.