His Teen Daughter Is Dating A Man A Year Older Than He Is, And He’s Not Sure What To Do

A 52-year-old man has a daughter who is 19-years-old, and his daughter recently began dating a man a year older than he is.

So, the age gap between his daughter and his boyfriend is a shocking 34 years, and it’s been keeping him awake at night.

He is a dad to all daughters, and he has no sons. He never considered himself to be the kind of dad to be too protective or controlling over them, but he feels he has to intervene and stop his 19-year-old daughter’s dating life.

His 19-year-old daughter is the oldest of all his girls, and he found out about her boyfriend literally out of the blue.

“He is her first boyfriend,” he explained. “It still makes me physically ill to refer to a 53-year-old man as my daughter’s boyfriend. That’s where we are, though. She is still living at home and attending a university nearby.”

“Living in a fairly small town, I was aware of who he was before he decided to groom my daughter.”

“We have mutual friends; he is a business owner who does very well for himself. He’s been divorced for roughly a decade and has two kids close in age to my daughter.”

His daughter has never had a boyfriend in her life, and this is her first time being in a serious relationship.

His daughter is extremely reserved and shy, and she never really has the courage to talk to boys.

