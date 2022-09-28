Now That It’s Officially #SoupSeason, You Have To Try This Butternut Squash Soup Recipe

Now that Autumn is officially in full swing, it is time to take advantage of the chilling weather and crank out some classic fall recipes.

I’m talking about those warm, creamy, and comforting soups that are, sadly, pretty much reserved for the colder months. And what better to accompany #spookyseason than butternut squash?

But unlike chicken noodle or french onion, butternut squash soup requires way less preparation and not nearly as many hours spent manning the stove.

Plus, Carleigh Bodrug, the New York Times bestselling cookbook author and mastermind behind @PlantYou, just revealed her insanely simple but totally delectable butternut squash soup recipe on TikTok.

So, let’s break it down and make this meal a staple for your fall season.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

1 Large Butternut Squash

1 Yellow Onion

1 Cup of Heavy Cream (or vegan heavy cream/full fat coconut milk)

3 Heads of Garlic

3 Sprigs of Thyme

2 1/2 Cups of Vegetable Broth

1 Tablespoon of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Teaspoon of Paprika

1/2 Teaspoon of Salt & Pepper

1/2 Teaspoon of Minced Ginger

1/2 Teaspoon of Turmeric

TikTok; pictured above is Carleigh’s soup

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.