She And Her Husband Kept Canceling Her Stepdaughter’s Visits To Take Care Of Their New Baby, So Now Her Stepdaughter Wants Their Visitation Rights Taken Away

This thirty-five-year-old woman and her husband have three children, who are four months old, two years old, and four years old.

But, she also has a thirteen-year-old stepdaughter who spends every other weekend at her house.

Her stepdaughter and her husband always cherished this time since it was pretty much the only time they ever really spent together.

After recently welcoming their newest baby into the world, though, her stepdaughter’s visits have fallen to the wayside.

Apparently, her baby has been super fussy from the start. And after taking her to the doctor, the baby was found to be colicky.

“She cries all night long, and the past few months have been a nightmare,” she said.

So, the couple has been forced to work all day and get virtually no sleep at night while they tend to their baby.

And unfortunately, this has meant that she and her husband have been canceling her stepdaughter’s weekend visits in order to catch up on sleep.

Her stepdaughter was apparently really upset by this, though, because she decided to put her and her father on blast on social media.

