She Hosted A Community Fundraiser For A Teen Whose Parents Kicked Them Out, But Now The Teen’s Parents Are Furious Their Business Was Shared Online

This woman’s daughter is currently in high school, and of her daughter’s best friends, Lily, just turned eighteen right as the school year started.

Sadly, though, Lily’s parents actually kicked her out on the same day as her birthday.

“My daughter told me she was sleeping on different friends’ couches and talking about dropping out to work a job. I just can’t imagine a parent kicking their kid out like that,” she explained.

So, she decided to take Lily in and support her for the rest of her senior year.

After doing this, though, her daughter and Lily both thought it would be a good idea to host a community barbecue and bake sale in order to fundraise some money for Lily’s food and housing expenses.

She never asked the girls to do this, but they wanted to find some way to contribute. And she thought that was incredibly kind.

Anyway, the girls created flyers and promotions for social media about the event. And they were pretty transparent about what was going on.

They called the event “Community Barbecue / Fundraiser For Lily” and even included a little note from Lily herself.

“As you may know, my parents kicked me out of the house and cut off any financial support on my eighteenth birthday– leaving me homeless with no money or car. The Smiths gave me a home, expecting nothing in return except that I stay in school and graduate. I want to do something to give back and pay my own way!” Lily wrote on the flyer.

