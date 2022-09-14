She Ordered A Rare Steak At Her Birthday Dinner, And It Totally Grossed Her Dad Out So He Left The Restaurant While She Was Eating

This young woman recently celebrated her twenty-first birthday this past Saturday. And, of course, her parents wanted to keep up their yearly tradition of taking her out to dinner.

Every birthday, she gets the option to pick wherever they eat and can order anything she wants.

So, this particular year, she picked out a local chain restaurant in her town.

“It’s pretty nice but not over the top, and they had a cocktail on their menu that I was looking forward to trying as part of my ‘first drink,'” she recalled.

So, on her birthday, she arrived at the restaurant with her parents and brother. They sat down, ordered drinks, and everything appeared to be going great.

But, that was until it came time to order their meals. She opted to order a New York strip steak, and when the waitress asked her cook preference, she said “rare.”

Her father was apparently pretty shocked by this, though, because while the waitress asked what sides she wanted, her father actually interrupted them to ask, “Are you sure you want that?”

She reassured her dad that yes, she did want the steak rare, but then he kept going and made some uncomfortable comments about not liking blood.

It honestly made her feel pretty awkward, and she had no clue what to say. So, her dad actually had to remind her to finish ordering her sides so the rest of the table could order, too.

