She Was Not Allowed To Sit With Her Husband And His Family At Her Brother-In-Law’s Wedding, So She Left And It Caused A Massive Argument

This twenty-six-year-old woman has been married to her husband for about six months now. However, she does not have the strongest connection with his family.

It’s not like anything huge ever happened. They just don’t see each other that often or have a ton in common.

But, when she attended her brother-in-law’s wedding last week, she was still floored at how they treated her.

“It was the first in-laws’ wedding that I have attended. And I am not going to lie, I was nervous, but I hoped this would be an opportunity for me to bond with them– especially my mother-in-law,” she recalled.

And at first, everything was off to a good start. She arrived with her husband, and after greeting guests, they both sat down for the ceremony.

However, the real conflict did not begin until the reception– when everyone was told to sit down to eat.

Right before that, she decided to run to the bathroom and fix her makeup before sitting down for dinner. Once she got back, though, she saw that both of the family tables were entirely full.

In fact, her husband was sitting with his mother, father, and sisters; meanwhile, the other table was filled with extended relatives.

So, she was literally just left standing there with a totally confused look on her face until her mother-in-law stepped in. But, apparently, her mother-in-law just “motioned” for her to go sit with the rest of the “formal guests.”

