She’s Dating A Married Man Who Pays For Her Entire Life, And She Just Found Out That His Wife Is Pregnant

A 19-year-old girl currently attends college in an extremely expensive city. Since she’s a broke college girl living where she does, she’s had a really hard time trying to survive and go to school at the same time.

Then, she wound up meeting her 37-year-old boyfriend, who works as an investment banker, and it changed her life.

Her boyfriend is quite rich, and after they began dating, he started helping pay for her entire life.

“I’m not only with him for his money, I do care about him, but you have to understand that I need the money,” she explained.

6 months into dating her boyfriend, she found out that he was married and that he had only gotten married a couple of months prior to entering into a relationship with her.

Although she knows it was wrong to want to stay with him after finding out about his wife, that’s exactly what she did.

She knew there was no way to afford to live a nice life without him in her life, so she chose to keep dating him.

Before she met her boyfriend, she worked as a tutor before heading to her waitressing job in the evenings.

She had trouble sleeping, was constantly exhausted, and thought about taking her life. She even went to the hospital for working too hard and not getting enough sleep.

