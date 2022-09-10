She’s Upset That Her Son Wants To Celebrate His 21st Birthday With Their Old Nanny Instead Of Their Family

A 44-year-old woman has a son who’s about to celebrate his 21st birthday in just a couple of months now.

When her son was little, her husband was consumed with his company, and she helped him out with it, so they both weren’t really around very much.

She and her husband hired a nanny to be there for their son, as well as their daughter, who is currently 17.

She and her husband frequently traveled around the world on work trips, and their lives pretty much revolved around the business.

This first nanny that they hired was with their family until their daughter turned 2. This nanny then left because she had a child of her own she wanted to focus on.

So, she and her husband hired nanny number 2, and this woman was part of their family until their son reached the age of 16.

At that point, she and her husband figured their kids were old enough to care for themselves when they weren’t around.

“Now, both kids are almost grown, and I have been named CEO of my husband’s company because he has been suffering from mobility issues and heart problems,” she explained.

“His immune system is bad enough that now any type of minor cold turns into an issue where we have to worry about his heart and his lungs.”

