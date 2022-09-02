The Story Of The Bell Witch, The Freaky Spirit That Haunted This Tennessee Family For 3 Years In The 1800s

In the early 1800s, the Bell family of Robertson County, Tennessee, lived on a farm and led a relatively normal existence. Then, in 1817, an extraordinary force changed their lives forever.

That year, an evil spirit dubbed the Bell Witch appeared to haunt rural farmer John Bell. And though her antics started out as harmless, she would later become extremely violent and even claim John’s life.

The Bell Witch Makes Her Appearance

One afternoon in 1817, John Bell was working in his Red River, Tennessee, corn field when he spotted a strange-looking creature. He said it resembled a dog with the head of a rabbit. But, after he shot at it, it disappeared– so he did not give the creature another thought.

Later that evening, though, John and his family sat down for dinner and began hearing bizarre knocking sounds coming from outside their home. Nonetheless, after John’s sons ran outside to inspect the noise, they found nothing.

These two unexplainable occurrences kicked off the Bell Witch’s relentless presence in the Bell family’s home. And over the following weeks, John and his wife, Lucy, and their children would continue to hear unfathomable noises and see apparitions.

First, one of John’s sons reported spotting a bird of “extraordinary size.” Then, his daughter, Betsy, freakily saw a little girl wearing a green dress swinging from their oak tree.

Plus, as time passed, these random sightings and noises became much more common and even turned violent.

The Bell family would hear incessant knocking, choking noises, dogs fighting, and the sound of chains being dragged all throughout their home.

