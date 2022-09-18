The Terrifying True Tale Of The Real Annabelle Doll And What Her Reign Of Terror Looked Like

Most people were first introduced to the spine-chillingly creepy doll named Annabelle after the supernatural horror film, Annabelle, premiered in 2014.

And like the movie depicted, Annabelle still sits imprisoned in a glass case to this very day. The doll is kept at Ed and Lorraine Warren’s original Occult Museum located in Monroe, Connecticut– where visitors are greeted with a cautionary sign.

“Warning, positively do not open,” reads a sign just below the display.

However, the terrifying marionette-like doll from the films is not what the true Annabelle really looks like. Instead, she resembles most other Raggedy Ann dolls created during the mid-20th century.

But, apparently, beneath her red string hair and unsuspecting smile, there rests an evil that began terrorizing its first owner all the way back in 1970.

And ever since then, Annabelle has been blamed for numerous violent attacks, demonic possession, and two near-death experiences.

Annabelle’s Dark Past

Renowned demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren eventually took custody of the Annabelle doll after she was claimed to be wreaking havoc for about thirty years. But Annabelle’s reign of terror reportedly began in 1970, right after the doll was produced.

According to the Warrens, the doll was first given to a young twenty-eight-year-old nurse named Donna as a birthday gift.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.