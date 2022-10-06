Her Best Friend Dropped Out As Maid Of Honor And Then Proceeded To Badmouth Her To All Her Wedding Guests, So She Called Her Out For Being An Awful Friend

This thirty-two-year-old woman and her friend, Anna, had been besties ever since they started school together. Of course, they ran into some road bumps and hiccups over the years. But, she and Anna always worked through any issues and remained close.

She also has a husband now, who she was with for ten years prior to getting married. They even had two children together during their relationship.

So, about two years ago, she and her then-boyfriend decided they were ready to tie the knot. And the couple got engaged and set their wedding date for last month.

Anyway, during all of the wedding planning, she decided that she definitely wanted Anna to be involved. So, she asked Anna to be her maid of honor, and her best friend accepted.

But, while at her bridal shower about seven months ago, she learned some super exciting news– Anna was pregnant. Her best friend apparently did not have a partner at the time and decided to use a donor to start their family.

“I was so happy for Anna. They assumed I was going to kick them out of the bridal party, but I told them that was not happening,” she recalled.

“Anna could do as much or as little as they wanted to do because I had been there, and I knew just how exhausting pregnancy could be.”

In turn, as the months sped by before her wedding date, she was beyond accommodating to Anna’s pregnancy.

First, her best friend came to her and said that they were high-risk and had to be put on bed rest. She completely understood and told Anna that it was no problem.

