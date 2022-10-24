Her Family Refuses To Meet Her Boyfriend And Thinks She Needs To Dump Him Simply Because He’s Disabled

A 23-year-old girl has been dating her 26-year-old boyfriend for close to 2 years now, and her boyfriend has a spinal cord injury.

Back when her boyfriend was a teenager, he got into a car accident that left him quadriplegic, although he is able to use his arms.

“His main limitations are around driving, getting out of bed in the morning, and taking showers,” she explained.

“We are considering moving in together. My parents are extremely against my relationship with him, citing his disability as a tragedy that will hinder me in my life.”

“They told me they love the rest of him and that I can do better and find another boyfriend who is just like him (personality, great finances, etc.), but without the disability. They keep asking me to find someone else who is able-bodied and say that I am rushing things by choosing to settle with him.”

She happens to be the only child in her family, and her family completely and utterly refuses to meet her boyfriend in real life.

Instead, they’re happy to sit and make nasty remarks about her boyfriend from the sidelines since they have made no effort to even get to know him.

When she does bring up her boyfriend, her family will say that if she gets married one day, it needs to be to a man who can climb up on a ladder and patch a leak in her roof.

They’ll say that she really needs a man who can drive her car if she happens to be exhausted. They’ll tell her that her boyfriend is selfish for being disabled and will put his wants and needs above her own.

