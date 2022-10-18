Her Sister And Brother-In-Law Totally Trashed Their Bedroom While Vacationing At Her House, So She Told Them They Are Not Allowed Back Next Year

This twenty-nine-year-old woman is originally from Britain. But, about five years ago, she entered into a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend– who lived in Australia.

And after a while of making their relationship work overseas, she decided to finally pack up her bags and move to the land down under.

Ever since, she and her then-boyfriend have moved in together, gotten married, and now she is officially an Australian citizen.

She and her husband have even bought their own house together. And, since the rest of her family still lives in Britain, she has always opened up her home for annual visits to see her loved ones.

Anyway, her older sister, Becky, has actually taken her up on that offer every year for the past four years– except for 2020, of course, because of COVID-19.

Becky is thirty-five years old and always brings her husband and their two kids along– a son who is eleven and a daughter who is eight. And apparently, Becky’s family always looks forward to vacationing at her house.

“They are in love with Australia and are very grateful to visit here,” she said.

So, last month, it came time for Becky’s late-summer visit, and her sister, brother-in-law, niece, and nephew stayed for about two weeks. Becky and her husband slept in the spare bedroom; meanwhile, her niece and nephew bunked in the living room on some air mattresses.

And according to her, everyone had a wonderful time. There was no familial conflict, and it was just a really pleasant visit.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.