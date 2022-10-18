She Thinks Her Sister’s New Doll Is Haunted And Needs Help Figuring Out How To Get Rid Of It

This woman’s sister, who is thirty-one years old, recently purchased an elf rag doll from a local upcycle center and intended to give the toy to her dog.

Ever since bringing the elf rag doll home, though, her sister has had a few very unsettling things happen around the house.

“And my sister has always been open to spirits, but nothing paranormal had happened in her new house until she got this doll,” she prefaced.

Anyway, one example is when her sister woke up to something touching her feet. At first, her sister thought that it was just her cat or dog playing at the foot of her bed.

But, when she looked down, she was met with a much more frightening sight– a large dark figure looming over her.

Another time, her sister came home and found the elf sitting completely upright on the stairs– facing toward the front door. But, how the doll got there has remained a total mystery.

“No one was home, and the dog was with my parents. It’s also too big for the cat to carry, she explained.

Finally, her sister had even begun to experience some personal symptoms– including chest pain and burning. Her sister has since gone to the doctor, but no one could find anything wrong with her.

Her sister also inspected the doll and claimed that nothing was different or off following the chest pain. Still, though, she is genuinely concerned for her sister’s safety.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.