Her Stepsister Made Out With Her Boyfriend At Prom And Is Now Dating Him, So That’s The Reason Why She’s Not Going To Share Her College Money With Her

An 18-year-old girl has a 19-year-old stepsister named Lily. Lily and her stepdad moved in with her and her mom 2 years ago.

She and Lily both finished high school over the summer, but right now, they are both planning on going to college sometime soon while still living at home.

In regards to what she planned on doing for college, she and her boyfriend, Daniel, wanted to go to the same college.

The college that she and Daniel picked is quite expensive to attend, and it’s a really prestigious place to get accepted into.

She and Daniel wanted to pursue the same major, and they figured it would be nice to be close to one another too.

“Daniel, Lily, and I all attended the same school, and at our prom night, I caught them making out in the back,” she explained.

“I was, of course, devastated. Daniel tried to apologize to me and to “work things out,” but I don’t think he can make up for this betrayal, and I ended things.”

Well, since she split up with Daniel, he decided to get with her stepsister Lily, and now he’s over at their house, hooking up with Lily pretty frequently.

She thanks her lucky stars that she doesn’t share a bedroom with Lily, and so it spares her from having a front-row seat to their relationship.

