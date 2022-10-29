If You Go To New Orleans, You Can Have Dinner With A Ghost At This Restaurant

Have you ever been asked the question, “if you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be?”

Well, I have, and normally my answer is quite simple, my favorite author or someone in my family that has passed away.

But what would you do if you went to a restaurant or hotel and they told you that you could have dinner with a ghost?

Well, one restaurant in New Orleans does just that. Muriel’s of Jackson Square has been an establishment in New Orleans for decades.

According to their website, “For many decades, the city of New Orleans has embraced a reputation of refuge for the lost souls wandering the streets of the French Quarter. Here, we celebrate death in life with a ‘Second Line’ and befriend the many sports who have not crossed over yet, living amongst us.”

“It’s said that when some people die, they never crossover because they have unfinished business to tend to or even a burning love so deep they could never leave it behind. Sometimes that love is a home, right here in the heart of New Orleans.”

I’ve always wanted to go to New Orleans. It’s a city with so much history and culture. To be able to visit a place that celebrates the lost souls instead of ignoring their presence.

That history is remembered and honored today in many ways. Though some of the histories is tragic.

“Pierre Antoine Lepardi Jourdan built his dream home, restoring it to the original grandeur for his family and himself,” Muriel’s of Jackson Square’s website continued.

