Parents Shared Their Children’s Spookiest “Past Life Memories”

It is not uncommon for young children between the ages of two and five to share “memories” from a previous life they supposedly lived. It is believed that children are able to recall these memories while young because they are somehow closer to the past.

But, as they age, these memories fade. And eventually, children may not be able to recall any of the information that they once shared so assertively.

From a parental perspective, though, it can be pretty freaky hearing your child discuss intimate details of something that they had no possible way of learning about otherwise.

So, parents online recently shared some of the spookiest “past life” memories that their children have talked about. And some of the responses are pretty unsettling.

Her Son Talked About Another Mother

“My middle son used to talk about having a different mom before me. He would say she was blonde and looked nice but was not really nice.”

“He would bring it up randomly and only ever got a bit emotional when he would tell me that when he was with her, he never got to grow up.”

“He said he chose me to be his mom this time because I would let him grow up and get old. And when he would say that last part, it was as if he was looking for reassurance. He would ask, ‘Right, mom? I can grow up this time?’ It really messed me up sometimes.”

–Sleepybear1314

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.