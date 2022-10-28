She Asked Her Aunt Where Her “Pretty Twin” Was After Her Aunt Compared Her To Her Identical Sister

This seventeen-year-old girl and her sister are identical twins. But, three years ago, she was sadly involved in a domestic fire accident, and her sister was not.

So she suffered numerous burns, with the most severe ones affecting her neck, chest, and cheek. And understandably, surviving the fire has come with countless challenges.

First of all, the recovery process had been a long and slow one. And aside from trying to physically heal, she has also been battling her mental health.

The burns have directly impacted her self-esteem and sense of worth. Plus, looking at her twin sister and imagining what she would look like without the burns is never easy.

Thankfully, though, she has begun seeing a psychologist and even started to feel much better.

“I still have my insecurities, but I live one day at a time,” she said.

Well, that was all until she saw her family recently, and they threw her back down the rabbit hole of insecurity.

For context, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had not seen her relatives in years. And she does not have social media or enjoy taking pictures of herself, to begin with, so they never got a chance to see her after the fire.

Anyway, that all changed this past weekend since she traveled two hours away for her grandmother’s birthday. And her entire family attended the celebration.

