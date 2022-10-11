She Isn’t Letting Her Mom Go Wedding Dress Shopping With Her After Something She Did Regarding Her Prom Dress

Wedding dress shopping can be an extremely exciting yet very stressful moment for a bride-to-be. Getting dressed up and picturing yourself on your wedding day is amazing, but the opinions of whoever you bring may get in the way of a potentially magical experience.

One 32-year-old woman was determined not to let a certain member of her family ruin her special moment while trying on dresses, and it was actually her mom she had to worry about.

Although she doesn’t want her wedding to be very extravagant, she does want to wear a nice dress. At a dinner with her mom, the topic of wedding dress shopping came up.

When her mom asked when they were going to go, she responded, “Who says you were going with me?”

She has a good reason for not wanting to bring her mom wedding dress shopping. She describes her mom as “controlling” and has struggled with her on certain occasions like this in the past.

For example, for her high school prom, her mom wouldn’t let her buy a new sparkly dress like all of her friends. Instead, she had to wear one of her mom’s old black dresses from the 80s.

“I didn’t want to wear it,” she explains. “We fought over it, and it ended with me not being allowed to go.”

“Since I wasn’t allowed to have a job at the time, I couldn’t come up with the money myself to pay for my dress or ticket. I still kind of resent her for this.”

There had been numerous moments growing up when her mom wouldn’t allow her to do certain things, like join the specific clubs she wanted to in school. Her mom would often make her do something she didn’t want to do.

