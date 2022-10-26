She Let A Guy Know She Really Wasn’t Seeing Things Going Anywhere With Him, And What He Did To Her A Year Later Was So Unbelievably Rude

Sometimes things don’t work out with the person you’ve been going on a couple of dates with. Although some people find it easier to end things after the first date, sometimes you find yourself having to cut it off after the second or third.

Having to break things off with someone is never fun or easy. Hopefully, most of the time, they’ll react in a reasonable way, but one viral TikTok story has shown us that is not always the case.

Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) made a story time video about how one guy did not take her breaking things off with him very well. In fact, she even had to deal with him an entire year later.

“I wanna tell you guys a true story,” says Roxy at the start of her video. “It’s so unbelievable that you’re not gonna think it’s a true story, but it is.”

When Roxy was 22-years-old, she went on two dates with one guy. They went to a museum together on their first date and to the movies on their second. Roxy wasn’t feeling a spark, so she knew she’d have to stop dating him.

After the guy texted her to invite her on a third date, she declined, telling him, “I think you’re a really nice guy, but I don’t see this going anywhere between us.”

She also told him that she wishes him the best and was open to being friends. He never texted her back.

Although that’s a bit passive-aggressive, it meant that Roxy wouldn’t have to deal with this guy anymore…or so she thought!

TikTok; pictured above is Roxy in her video

