This Teen’s Dad And Stepmother Have Been Forcing Their “New Family” On Her Following Her Mother’s Death, So She Called Her Dad A Bad Father

When this fourteen-year-old girl was five years old, her parents got divorced– something that is already traumatizing for a lot of children. But then, about eight months ago, she also tragically lost her mother.

Apparently, her mom had gotten sick a few years ago, and over time, her mom just could not fight it any longer. So, she was devastated and, on top of that, forced to move out of her house.

Following her mother’s funeral, she ended up moving in with her dad and his new family. Her father had remarried her stepmother, Jane, and had two children– Alex and Sofi– following the divorce back in the day.

And honestly, she has never gotten along with her stepsisters or Jane.

“Jane has tried to replace my mother numerous times, even refusing to let me go back to my mom’s house one weekend because I wouldn’t call Jane ‘mom,'” she revealed.

Unfortunately, Jane has apparently always acted like this, too. Jane constantly tries to force her into hanging out with her stepsisters, taking family photos, participating in ‘family game night,’ and just calling them her family.

Following her mother’s death, though, Jane’s behavior only escalated. In fact, her stepmother even began referring to her as “daughter” at family functions– which made her seriously uncomfortable.

But nothing could have prepared her for what happened last night after she came home from school.

Yesterday, she had sports practice after class, so she did not end up getting home until about 7:00 p.m. Immediately after walking in, though, she learned that Jane had invited some friends to their house.

