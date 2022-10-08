She Missed Her Daughter Giving Birth Because She Went On Vacation, And Her Daughter Is Super Upset With Her

A woman has a 22-year-old daughter named Amara, who just gave birth to her very first baby.

Although she was supposed to have been there in the delivery room, she missed the birth of Amara’s daughter, and now Amara is super upset with her.

Amara’s pregnancy was anything but easy; in fact, it was pretty rough from the get-go. When Amara got to 28 weeks in pregnancy, her doctor suggested that she most likely would deliver her baby early and before 40 weeks.

Now she, her husband, her son, Amara, and her 25-year-old daughter Katie had planned to go on vacation to an island.

Unfortunately, since Amara would be 36 weeks into her pregnancy at that point and she knew she would not get to 40 weeks, she chose to stay at home.

Amara really did not want to give birth on the island, so she did stay behind.

“A little backstory: the father of Amara’s baby isn’t in the picture,” she explained. “She’s doing this alone. The plan was for me to be in the delivery room to support her.”

“She asked me to please stay home from the trip. I said I’d go but come home if anything changed. Katie decided to stay home with her. My husband and our son headed off on our trip.”

“Well, then the hurricane hit, and all ferries were suspended. That same day, Amara went into labor. We were stuck, with no way of getting back to her. Katie was by Amara’s side as she gave birth. There were further complications, but thankfully both she and baby are okay!”

