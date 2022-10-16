She Saved Her Autistic Son From Drowning And Tragically Lost Her Life In The Process

Michelle Vargas, a loving mother, and friend, tragically lost her life after trying to save her son from drowning in the ocean.

The mother and son were visiting Michael’s paternal grandparents in El Salvador when the tragic incident occurred.

One day at the beach, a rip current began to carry Michael out to sea. Michelle, Michael’s mother, would do anything for her child. So she jumped in to save his life and ultimately paid the price.

Thankfully, Michael was saved that day. However, the family is left to mourn the loss of a beloved mother, teacher, and daughter.

Due to the location of the incident, a family friend, Aly, has organized a GoFundMe page to help raise money to transport Michelle’s remains back to the United States.

“Transport of human remains is extremely expensive. Funeral and burial costs, when not planned, are also very expensive,” explained Aly on a GoFundMe page. “Michael is 10-years-old and severely autistic. He will need a lifetime of care.”

Michelle was an excellent teacher who would have reached out to help anyone in need. Whether you were new or a long-term teacher, Michelle would always be one text or phone call away.

She would hand out her number in case her peers desperately needed her after hours.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Michelle

