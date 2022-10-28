She Told Her Fiancé She Doesn’t Want To Be In Any Of Their Wedding Photos Because She Hates Her New Nose

For this young woman’s entire life, she has had to deal with people making remarks and jokes about her nose.

And aside from the statements making her feel super insecure, they were also upsetting on another level– because apparently, she got her nose from her father, who she had never met.

It all started with her grandparents, who, growing up, would say some pretty out-of-pocket stuff about the feature. And even after she became an adult and got engaged, both her husband and future in-laws would say things, too.

At first, she tried to take the comments from her in-laws as a sign of acceptance.

“My fiancé’s family never held back on jabs about my nose. And my fiancé said he knew they really loved me the moment they started with the jokes since they are the kind of family that loves to make fun of each other,” she recalled.

So, she worked on just not being sensitive around her fiancé’s family. But then, her fiancé actually started to reveal his own opinions about her nose.

They began after her fiancé had tried to make a comment that she believed was intended to be joking and sweet.

Basically, her fiancé said that he was so lucky she had her nose, or else he would have never had a chance with her.

Obviously, though, that was a really hurtful thing to hear, and that comment has remained swirling around in her head ever since.

