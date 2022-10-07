She Was Hooking Up With A Guy 32 Years Older Than Her, And After He Ghosted Her, She Found Out That He’s Married And She’s Pregnant With His Baby

18 months earlier, a 30-year-old woman wound up going through a divorce, and she has 2 little children from that marriage.

She does have a good job and is able to support herself and her children. A couple of months ago, she met a man who works in the exact same industry as her, and the chemistry between them was instantaneous.

This man also happens to be 62-years-old, which is 32 years older than she is, and he is super high up at his job and makes at least half a million dollars a year.

6 months ago, she began hooking up with him, and in hindsight, she can clearly see all of the red flags that he showed to her.

At the time, though, she was not able to see that, and this guy made it seem that he had been married long ago with kids who were grown up.

He insisted he just wanted to have a physical relationship with her, and she was fine with that. They never really talked outside of hooking up with one another.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, he completely ghosted her. She doesn’t have his phone number or any information on how to contact him, as they only spoke on one specific app.

She then found out that she’s pregnant with his baby, and there’s no doubt in her mind that anyone but him could be the father.

“I obviously did some digging on him, and by the looks of social media things, I think he actually is still married,” she explained.

