She Went On A Date With A Guy Whose Mom Called Him 5 Times In A Row Before Referring To Himself As A Mama’s Boy, And Now He’s Angry That She Turned Around And Told Her Friends About This

A 27-year-old woman recently went out on a date with a 30-year-old guy named Jack. This was her very first date with Jack, and it also happened to be her last.

Now, she does not know Jack well, but he’s friends with some of her friends, and that’s how they got together in the first place.

She did spend a bit of time chatting with Jack before planning a date together, and she thought he seemed like just your average kind of guy.

On their date, they went out to a cafe. As soon as they sat down, Jack’s mom called him. He picked up the phone with her sitting right there, so she could clearly hear everything that he was saying to his mom.

Jack let his mom know that they had gotten to the cafe and everything was good. She figured that perhaps Jack had some anxiety and maybe his mom was just wishing him some good luck on their date.

“We got talking, and within half an hour, his mum called again; he picked it up and gave her an update of everything we had talked about in the last 30 minutes,” she explained.

“It weirded me out, but then she proceeded to call him 3 more times within 2 hours! And he would recap everything we had talked about right in front of me and then go back to the conversation as if nothing had happened.”

“I even commented about his mom’s constant calling, and he said he’s a “mama’s boy.” It weirded me out, so I cut our date short and turned down his idea for dinner. When I reached home, I messaged him that I had a good time, but I couldn’t see a future with him as our personalities were poles apart. He responded, “okay best of luck.”

The friend who had connected her with Jack in the first place, of course, was curious about the date had gone, and she told her friend the truth.

