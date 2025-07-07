She Went On A Cringe Date Where The Guy Wanted To Play Hide And Seek With Middle Schoolers

Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, you might say yes to a date even though you’re not attracted to the person, but you still want to give them a fair chance because you just never know.

TikToker Jen (@jen_eliot) went out with a guy she had zero interest in for this reason. However, it led to a very strange and creepy experience.

During this stage of her life, she was only 19 years old and was trying not to be too picky because she acknowledged that she had her own flaws as well.

So, anytime a guy was brave enough to ask her out, she would say yes, even if he wasn’t her type.

With this particular guy, she was not attracted to him on any level, but she thought she might change her mind on the date.

He picked her up, which she felt was a really nice gesture. He also planned the entire date, so she didn’t know what they were going to do.

When he picked her up, he told her that they would be going to a party that some of his friends were throwing. She has always been a pretty outgoing person, so she was not nervous about meeting new people.

But when they arrived at the party, she saw that it was made up of seventh and eighth graders.

The only reason she could think of for him being at a middle school party was that they might see him as a cooler older brother or mentor.

Volodymyr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

But she could tell this wasn’t the case. The kids kept looking at each other as if they were confused about why he was there.

The party was held in a basement. The kids just sat around playing foosball and video games and eating chips. Jen was getting super uncomfortable and felt awkward hanging out with a bunch of children.

Finally, she suggested that they go out and do something else. But he said they planned to go to the park and play hide and seek.

Playing a game like hide and seek could be fun with people your own age, but with middle schoolers, it’s just creepy.

She told him she was not comfortable with that and wanted to go home. So, she had to walk back home in the dark by herself while he stayed behind at the party.

After the date, he kept badgering her for months about giving back his CDs even though she never had them in the first place.

He claimed he left them in her car, but she hadn’t been the one to drive them on the date. Overall, there were many huge red flags popping up everywhere.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan