He Got Accused Of Being A Creep After He Offered A Girl A Sip Of His Drink On A First Date

There’s a popular Facebook group that has emerged across various cities in America dedicated to finding out all the tea on single men, and it’s called “Are We Dating The Same Guy?”

While it can certainly help women steer clear of the bad guys who do a great job of appearing charming on the surface, sometimes misunderstandings happen, and those unfortunate men get put on blast for no reason.

I’ve personally seen this happen, as even though I’m not single, I’m part of the local group for my area, and I love reading the comments and stories.

This guy recently took a girl out on a first date after connecting with her on a dating app, and they agreed to meet up at a brewery for drinks together.

The girl ended up running late for multiple reasons. The first was a problem with her babysitter, and the second was that she got stuck behind a train.

Twenty minutes into waiting for her to arrive, he decided to order a beer for himself. He was still sipping on it when she got there ten minutes later.

They immediately began chatting about what she should order as soon as she sat down at the table.

“Turns out we have the exact same taste in beer, we both like sours, and I had one of the two available in front of me,” he explained.

“Here is where I went wrong, it seems (foreshadowing). I offered for her to try mine before she ordered to see if she liked it, she declined and ordered the same one.”

Now, I think this is entirely normal. I taste-test things people order to see if I would like to get the same thing, and I wouldn’t hesitate to do that on a date.

Their date continued for another 45 minutes, but then the girl received a text from either her babysitter or her mom, he’s not sure which, and their date was instantly over.

She rushed out of there, and since he’s also a single parent, he didn’t find that to be a turn-off. But considering that, the chaos of their whole date, and his lack of a spark with her, he didn’t invite her out on another date.

“She tried a couple of times to get a second opportunity, but I let her know I was no longer interested in the nicest way possible,” he said.

“So a few weeks later I find out from a friend I’m on “Are we dating the same [man];” someone had posted me anonymously, but this woman had commented on it about we went on a date and how I creeped her out by offering her a sip of my drink when she arrived after me, and that I was potentially trying to drug her.”

“Of course, there were already 6 or 7 comments on that, calling me a creep and ‘stranger danger’…What was I supposed to do? I offered a sip, she said no, I said cool and finished my drink before ordering another. At no point did I pressure her.”

What advice do you have for him, and do you think this girl is just out to ruin his chances of finding love after he turned her down for a second date?

You can read the original post below.

