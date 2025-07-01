He Dumped A Girl For Being Unhinged, So She Blocked Him, Then Asked Him To Come To Her Mom’s Birthday Party Three Days Later

Julia_popova_ph - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Occasionally, you meet someone so unhinged that you have no choice but to walk away from them, even if you do have feelings for the person.

Last year, this man met a girl who insisted he should come over to her house so he could eat some cake along with her and the rest of her friends as a first date idea.

Weird, right? Perhaps that should have been his first red flag. Anyway, the first time he talked to this girl over video, she wouldn’t show him her face and claimed her hair was too messy.

From there, he realized he was the one carrying all of their conversations, but he pursued her regardless, as she was quite kind.

“Dates were chaos. She’d plan a walk in the park, then cancel because of a ‘leg injury.’ When I was mugged and almost lost her number, she barely reacted—said she’d only text if I texted first,” he explained.

“She told me horror stories about an ex who ‘traded her in.’ At the movies, she suddenly asked, ‘Maybe we should just be friends?’—then spent the whole film kissing me.”

“She hid her phone like it was a state secret and refused to share Instagram until after we broke up. She never wanted me anywhere near her family, but if I joked about it, she’d explode. At a friend’s party, she introduced me as her boyfriend… then blurted, ‘Let’s download a dating app and find you a hotter girl!'”

Talk about a rollercoaster! He was so whiplashed by this girl’s behavior that he finally said he could no longer date her.

He had feelings for her, and he worried that perhaps she was the one who got away after that. But anyway, as soon as he dumped her, she cried, said he stole away her ability to be happy, then blocked his number.

Two days after breaking up with this girl, she unblocked his number and sent him a text saying she missed him.

“While we talked, I spotted her active on a dating app; she swore she was ‘just helping a friend.’ I told her I still loved her. “

“She invited me to her mom’s birthday, then flip-flopped, then her mom phoned asking if I loved her daughter. Next, I’m told her dad’s furious with me, and my ex sends a final message: I ‘used’ her and I’m blocked—again.”

Yeah, so she invited him to her mom’s birthday party just three days after she unblocked him, so she really was all over the place.

Anyway, he’s left feeling like he’s the crazy one here, and he’s wondering if he was too dramatic to dump this girl, or if there was no way it was going to work out with her.

What do you think?

