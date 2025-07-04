She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Asked If She Believed In Science And Talked About His Mom Too Much

What starts out as a perfectly pleasant date can quickly unravel into chaos. Becca Bastos (@actressbecc) recently went on a first date that made her wish she had never been born.

So, they met up at a wine bar, and at first, everything was going well. They were having seemingly normal conversations. But then, he brought up that his mom was into holistic medicine.

He revealed that his mom was not a believer in immunization, and neither was the rest of their family. He looked Becca in the eye and asked her if she believed in science.

When she said yes, he reacted as if she had said the Loch Ness Monster was real.

He proceeded to tell her that his mother thinks the current president of the United States is actually a woman.

Then, when he was talking about his mom and the neighborhood groups that she was a part of, he let it slip that she was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

However, she left before all the crazy stuff happened. He ended by stating that his mother was just a kind woman who wanted everyone to feel safe and loved.

While the date did not end in romance, it definitely gave Becca a story to remember.

Many TikTok users also shared sympathy, jokes, and warnings about staying safe when dating.

“Somehow, the biggest red flag still was how much he talked about his mommy on the first date????” pointed out one user.

“Ladies, this is a reminder that it is okay to ask about political beliefs before meeting with someone in real life. We are in a climate where that can genuinely mean a lot to your safety. Also, why waste your time on someone like that?” stated someone else.

“I feel like this makes dating easier. At least he didn’t pretend to be normal for 3 years and suddenly come out with it on your wedding night,” commented another.

