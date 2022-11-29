Dylan Mulvaney Speaks Out About Caitlyn Jenner’s Hypocrisy After The Celeb Misgendered Her And Tore Her Down As A Trans Woman On Twitter

In March of this year, Dylan Mulvaney came out as a trans woman online and began fostering conversations about her transition on TikTok. It was on the video platform that Dylan also launched a new series, “Days of Girlhood,” in which she vlogged about her day-to-day experiences as a woman.

The series is one of self-discovery, vulnerability, and education that allowed Dylan to create a massive community of friends and supporters.

In fact, since she began detailing her days, Dylan has amassed a following of over 9.2 million people– a number that only continues to grow.

Recently, though, the supportive TikTok bubble sadly burst after Tenessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn found Dylan’s account and attacked one of her videos.

In the TikTok in question, Dylan detailed how on day seventy-four of girlhood, she had been walking through the mall wearing shorts and noticed that other mall-goers were staring at her crotch “because [her] crotch doesn’t look like other women’s crotches sometimes.”

And at that moment, Dylan realized she had three options. She could either stop wearing tighter-fitted clothing and opt for looser items; she could perform a “tuck,”; or she could just rock the “bulge” and normalize it.

“We’ll all just normalize women having bulges sometimes– because we are coming up on bikini season, and you might see a bulge or two,” Dylan said.

“Normalize the bulge. We are normalizing the bulge. Women can have bulges, and that’s okay. We are not going to stare at their crotches while they are wearing little shopping shorts at the mall.”

TikTok; pictured above is Dylan

