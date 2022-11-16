He Surprised His Youngest Daughter With A Vacation And Said His Eldest Daughter Could Go, Too, If She Paid For Her Own Ticket, But His Eldest Never Did, And Now She Is Badmouthing The Whole Family On TikTok

This man has two daughters named Kate and Alexa, who are twenty-three and sixteen years old, respectively. But, his two kids could honestly not be more different from each other.

According to him, Kate was an immensely difficult child to parent during her teenage years. She was rude and disrespectful and would constantly get into trouble for skipping class, stealing, smoking, and more.

So, his ex– Kate’s mother– could not really handle raising her anymore and kicked Kate out once she turned eighteen.

“Kate barely finished high school and was put in a continuation school,” he recalled.

But Kate has since moved into his house– where she lives rent and bill-free. And after making the move, she appeared to be doing a lot better.

Kate did not want to go to college, so she has been working at a fast-food restaurant to save money. Her ultimate goal is to put away enough funds to afford her own apartment.

Now, on the other hand, his sixteen-year-old daughter Alexa is basically a model child. She excels in school, works, and volunteers during her free time and still somehow manages to fit in other extracurricular activities such as sports and clubs.

“I am extremely proud of Alexa and feel as if she puts too much pressure on herself,” he even revealed.

So, in an effort to reward Alexa for her hard work and dedication, he and his girlfriend recently decided to surprise her with a vacation.

