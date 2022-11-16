She’s Not Sure How To Explain To Her 9-Year-Old Daughter That Even Though She Sometimes Makes Out With Her Dad, They’re Never Getting Married Again, Let Alone Back Together

A 49-year-old woman and her 47-year-old husband got divorced 3 years ago, and their divorce was actually quite amicable.

She never cheated on her now ex-husband, and he never cheated on her either; they simply decided that they were just no longer in love, and they didn’t like living together either.

Since they have been divorced and living apart as well, they get along wonderfully. In fact, she says her ex-husband is a good friend to her, and she is able to co-parent smoothly with him, too, as they have a 9-year-old daughter together and an 11-year-old son.

“We both dated other people shortly after the divorce, but every guy I dated had issues with my kids (NEVER introduced them to my dates, but I guess I love them a lot and talked about them too much),” she explained.

“I’m not interested in dating at all anymore, and my ex just got out of a relationship. We were both craving some physical interaction, and we never had a problem in that department.”

She has not slept with her ex-husband since they got divorced, but they do make out occasionally…only when their kids don’t have a view of what they’re doing.

“Last week, we snuck into my walk-in closet and played some tonsil hockey, and my daughter walked in,” she said.

“She started happily yelling that we were kissing, so we were getting married again. I sat her down and told her we were not getting married, but I feel like I need to have a better talk to her about it.”

Her daughter has not mentioned anything since, but it’s still bothering her greatly. She can recall being the same age as her daughter and having burning questions that she didn’t feel comfortable coming to her own mom and dad with.

