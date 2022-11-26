Her Boyfriend Just Gave Her An Ultimatum: She Can Get All Of Her Tattoos Removed, Or He’ll Let Her Keep Them If She Gets A Tattoo That He Wants Her To And In A Place That He Picks Out

A 21-year-old girl has been with her 25-year-old boyfriend for close to a year now, and he has made it clear to her that he absolutely hates the tattoos that she has.

Her boyfriend has been pushing her to get every single tattoo removed, and he even mentioned to her that one day he’s going to dump her unless she does agree to remove them all.

“He has booked me consultations at tattoo removal places and paid deposits ahead of time for me to start removing some little ones, but he wants me to start getting them ALL removed right away,” she explained.

“To get all of my tattoos removed it will cost about $12,000 over 5 years and many many many treatments. I have been very reluctant and this has caused many arguments between us because I don’t want to remove them.”

“Within the past week he has suggested a new option, to get a tattoo of his choosing in a location that he wants and I get to keep my other tattoos.”

The place that her boyfriend picked out for a tattoo is on a spot on her body that she doesn’t really see, and the tattoo he picked out is quite tiny and as she says, not so bad of a design.

She really isn’t sure what to do. A big part of her just wants to relent and sign up for the tattoo her boyfriend wants, since it might be the better of the 2 options her boyfriend gave her.

Honestly, this is more like an ultimatum, because her boyfriend is insisting that she either remove all of her tattoos or get the tattoo that he wants her to.

“To get the tattoo he wants would cost less than $200 and would save me a world of pain and money,” she said.

