Her Boyfriend, Who Is 10 Years Older Than Her, Asked To Have An Open Relationship But Now He Wants To Close It After She Went On A Few Dates With Another Guy

A 22-year-old girl has a boyfriend 10 years older than her named Josh, and they have been dating for the last 4 years.

2 years into their relationship, Josh said something shocking to her: he wanted them to have an open relationship instead of keeping it a monogamous one.

Initially, she was really opposed to this relationship arrangement, but then Josh spoke to her about it for a couple of months, and she changed her mind.

She does consider herself bi, so she thought it actually could be cool to date men and women together if she felt like it.

Josh stated that he didn’t want their open relationship to only be a pass to sleep with other people; he wanted it to be an opportunity for them to date other people too.

“Anyway, this was during COVID, so neither of us ended up seeing anyone else,” she explained. “He tried to pursue it, but I didn’t until about 4 months ago (he hasn’t managed to get any other dates yet, as far as I’m aware).”

“4 months ago, I met this guy on a night out with my friends, and we really hit it off. Since then, we spent a couple of months messaging and have now been on 2 dates.”

Well, Josh just surprised her again by stating he wants their open relationship to now be closed to other people.

As for why Josh feels like this all of a sudden, he just simply said he ended up changing his mind.

