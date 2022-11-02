Her College Roommate Has Been Using The Spare Bed In Her Room For Hookups, And When She Wouldn’t Be Respectful About It, She Locked Her Out Of Accessing The Room

A girl who is currently a sophomore in college lives in a suite that houses 4 additional roommates. Her suite is structured so that there are 3 different bedrooms with 2 girls in each room.

She and her roommates all do know one another, but she is especially close to the 2 girls that live in the 3rd bedroom of their suite.

As for the girls in the 2nd bedroom, she’s friends with 1 of them, but the other girl is someone she really isn’t close to.

Now, she’s pretty lucky in that she has the 1st bedroom and she does not have a roommate. Instead, the spare bed in her room she reserves for her friends who want to sleep over in her suite.

“A few weeks ago, I walked into the suite early from a sleepover and noticed that the extra bed in my room was messy, even though I remembered making it,” she explained.

“I brushed it off, crawled into my bed, and slept. I woke up an hour later to the sound of an iPhone pinging in my room (like when you activate it from your Apple Watch), and in walks my friend from room 2, who we’ll call Anna.”

“I groggily ask her why her phone is in my room (there was no reason why she should’ve been in there). She smirks and says, “We need to talk.”

Anna proceeded to tell her that she had attended a party the evening before and wound up hooking up with a teammate of hers that was there.

Anna and her teammate wound up back at their suite, and Anna literally hooked up with this person in her spare bed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.