Her Sister Broke Up A Marriage, And Now She Doesn’t Want Her Sister’s Boyfriend To Spend Christmas With Their Family Because She’s Disgusted

A woman has a 46-year-old sister who wound up having an affair with one of her male coworkers. Her sister’s coworker was married and he had 2 kids when the affair began.

“As the story goes, he was in an arranged marriage and was unhappy but his wife wouldn’t let him get a divorce,” she explained.

“Supposedly they were separated, so my sister claims it was not an affair, but the timeline is a little funny, and they didn’t get divorced until a year and a half into my sister’s relationship with him, and only because she threatened to leave him if he didn’t get the divorce finalized.”

“As someone married and in a monogamous relationship for 11 years, I find this disgusting on both their parts. If they are not divorced or separated and ok with each other dating, I would consider what happened an affair. Am I out of line here? In my opinion, my sister broke up a marriage and a family.”

If her sister had waited to see this guy after his divorce had been finalized, she would be completely alright with her sister’s relationship.

And if this man’s wife was ok with separating and the paperwork for divorce was in the works, she would be ok with her sister’s relationship too.

None of those things happened though, and that’s left her with a really bad taste in her mouth about her sister’s relationship.

Her sister is in a serious relationship with this guy now, and she has not met him, nor does she ever want to.

Well, her sister and her sister’s boyfriend will be coming to spend Christmas with their family, but she isn’t happy about this at all.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.