Her Sister Brought Her Dog To Thanksgiving, So She Went Home And Ordered Chinese Food Instead

A 33-year-old woman really does not like dogs in the least, and her family knows this. She has a 29-year-old sister who does not share her sentiments about dogs at all though.

Her sister has a dog, and her sister says that her entire life is devoted to her dog.

“Which is fine, she can do her thing,” she explained. “I just have an issue when it affects me. It is a breed that sheds a lot.”

“Like she regularly has dog hair on her clothes. I don’t eat food at/from my sister’s house. I’ve found dog hair in her cooking before so I gently pass on her dishes.”

“Privately I have told my mom that I don’t like her dog around food and I won’t eat my sister’s dishes.”

So, yesterday for Thanksgiving, her parents offered to host it at their house, and she and her sister no longer live at home.

When she got to her mom and dad’s house yesterday, she arrived earlier than expected so she could help out, but she discovered that her sister was already at the house and helping out.

Her sister brought her dog too, and her sister had been there all morning helping out her mom with the cooking.

She had no clue that her mom had allowed her sister to help cook everything, and she was upset about it.

