His Fiancée Had A Total Meltdown On A Plane And Had To Be Escorted Off, So He Pretended Not To Know Her So He Also Wouldn’t Get Kicked Off The Flight

A guy and his fiancée recently returned from vacation, and while they were actually on the vacation, everything was absolutely wonderful.

As they headed home, though, everything slowly descended into chaos, starting with what they packed to bring on the plane.

He always packs a little backpack and checks his other bags. His backpack contains everything he could need in case he can’t get to his other bags, and he could totally survive with what he puts in his backpack.

His backpack also meets all of the size and weight requirements that airlines have, so traveling is never a hassle for him.

His fiancée, on the other hand, would not listen when he told her that she shouldn’t try to bring her huge bag with them on the plane, as it clearly doesn’t conform to the carryon standards.

She packed this bag to bring on the plane anyway, and she pretty much always flies like this without a problem because airline employees don’t want the headache of dealing with the bag.

Well, on this particular flight home, the airline employee that was at their gate was not ok with his fiancée’s bag.

The flight they were about to board was absolutely full, and he and his fiancée were the last to board as they were sitting in economy.

It was already a disaster situation, and he was able to get on the plane without issue because of how small his backpack was.

