His Girlfriend Is Trying To Push Him Into A Poly Relationship With Her Best Guy Friend But He Thinks He’s The One Who Has Everything To Lose Here And Nothing To Gain

A 21-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they have been together for 4 years.

Right now, they’re operating on a sort of long-distance basis, as he lives 2 hours away from where she does.

A couple of months ago, his girlfriend made friends with a 21-year-old guy, and suddenly, she’s grown incredibly close to him.

His girlfriend is so close to this guy, in fact, that she thinks it’s a good idea to let him join in on their relationship.

“My girlfriend wants a polyamorous relationship with me and her friend, where she would be the pivot (she would have a relationship with me and her friend, but her friend and I would not have a relationship),” he explained.

“I am not comfortable with the idea, but she is really committed to it. It is causing a major rift in our relationship. She really wants me to give it a chance, but from my perspective, I feel like I have everything to lose and nothing to gain.”

“She has been obsessing over this friend and says she does not feel complete, believing that this relationship would resolve that feeling.”

Due to the fact that he has dated his girlfriend for years, he is hesitant to dump her, and he knows she’s hesitant to dump him for the same reason.

Regardless, he cannot see himself getting on board with adding his girlfriend’s guy best friend to their relationship.

